Vail Daily Town Talk: Daughters of the American Revolution

Members and prospective members of the newly-forming 10th Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet to begin discussing projects and priorities. Join us for the organizing meeting on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vail Public Library. If you're interested in joining us, then email Wendy at wendy@stonewillowcorp.com.

