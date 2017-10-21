 Vail Daily Town Talk: Eat for a Cause | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Eat for a Cause

Corazon de Esperanza, a Gypsum nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope to orphaned children, at-risk teens and impoverished women of Northern Peru is organizing a fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 22, at Mixtura Peruvian Restaurant in Edwards. Come and dine from noon to 5 p.m. and Mixtura will donate 20 percent of all the sales to this great cause. For more information, visit www.corazondeesperanza.org.

