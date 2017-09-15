Vail Daily Town Talk: ESL Classes

Course Emphasis is on de­veloping students' ability to listen and understand the English language. Course content is relevant to the lives of the individuals. Topics are chosen in accordance with students' goals.

Curso El enfasis está en desarrollar la capacidad de los estudiantes de escuchar y entender el idioma ingles. Hay poco énfasis en la exactitud gramatical. El con­tenido del curso es relevante para la vida de los individuos. Los temas se eligen de acuerdo con los objetivos de los estudiantes: general o vocacional.

Classes run from Monday, Sept. 18, to Monday, Nov. 13, at The Vail Church. For more information, please visit http://www.thevailchurch.com/project/thrive.