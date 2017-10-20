 Vail Daily Town Talk: Fall Diva Day | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Fall Diva Day

Fall Diva Day was another great success.Dana Erickson, consultant with Thrivent Financial, hosted another awesome Diva Day with Habitat For Humanity Vail Valley. Volunteers painted, sheet-rocked and hung windows to contribute to this great day of service. Contact Dana at dana.erickson@thrivent.com to participate in the next Diva Day on Jan. 27.

