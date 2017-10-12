Vail Daily Town Talk: Fall Harvest Festival

Please join us at Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, Oct. 21, for our annual Fall Harvest Festival. We will have food, bounce houses, games, candy and lots of pumpkins.

There will be a free bounce house, and the first 25 families in costume will get a free pumpkin. This is a community outreach event for Eagle River Presbyterian Church.

For more information, please call 970-748-0040, or email erpcoffice@gmail.com.