 Vail Daily Town Talk: Fastest VW | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Fastest VW

KermaTDI â a local diesel performance company â and their team of engineers collaborated to break the VW World Speed Record on Sept. 17 in Utah. Using simple modifications, nozzles and tuning, they were able to upgrade a basic VW v10 engine (like those used on the Tourag) to make it the fastest Volkswagen in the world.

Go back to article