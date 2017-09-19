 Vail Daily Town Talk: Free Dance Lessons | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Free Dance Lessons

Enjoy free dance classes at Studio 8100 this week This Monday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Sept. 21, Studio 8100 is hosting Discover Dance Days and everybody is welcome to take Studio 8100's class offerings free of charge. Dancers are the perfect combo of artists and athletes and we love what we do. If you were thinking about trying out your dancing shoes, then please stop by Studio 8100 to try some free classes. Please register online at bit.ly/2xa3B6R, space is limited.

