Vail Daily Town Talk: Free Finance Class Thursday | VailDaily.com

Vail Public Library will host a free seminar "Retirement Savings Vehicles" on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is the third of the five-part "Common Cents for Colorado" series of classes to be presented each Thursday during the month of June and the first two weeks of July.

The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mary McDougall at mmcdougall@vailgov.com or 970-479-2186, or visit http://www.vaillibrary/commoncents.