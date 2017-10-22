 Vail Daily Town Talk: Happy Birthday, Maryjane | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Happy Birthday, Maryjane

Happy 10th birthday, Maryjane! We love your out-going, rebel, just-be-who-you-are girl personality. Hope your day is sweet. Love, Dad, Mom, Zay, Lala and the rest of your family.

Go back to article