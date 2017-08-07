Vail Daily Town Talk: Hockey Sign-up | VailDaily.com

Calling all hockey players and coaches: Interested in becoming a part of the Vail Mountaineers Hockey Club, a youth hockey organization for boys and girls? If so, then now is the time to register for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. VMHC offers both competitive and recreational hockey programs for boys and girls of all abilities throughout Eagle County. For more information about coaching and to complete your player registration, visit http://www.vailmountaineers.com.