 Vail Daily Town Talk: Ice Cream Social | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Vail Daily Town Talk: Ice Cream Social

Come by Homestake Peak School for an ice cream social on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be free ice cream while you can learn about PTA, Nordic club, drama club, bike club, safety and many other school activities and take care of school registration and fees.