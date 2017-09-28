 Vail Daily Town Talk: International Housekeeping Week | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: International Housekeeping Week

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail kicked off International Housekeeping Week on Monday, Sept. 25. Each year, the business sets aside a week where it shows appreciation to its amazing housekeeping staff. There was a variety of fun games, activities, gifts and parties planned for them.

