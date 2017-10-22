 Vail Daily Town Talk: It’s Noodle Makin’ Time | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: It’s Noodle Makin’ Time

Members of the United Methodist Church in Eagle are busy making noodles for their world famous chicken noodle soup and bazaar coming soon. Join us Nov. 11 at the Eagle Ranch pavilion for home made soup, pies, crafts and collectibles.

