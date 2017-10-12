 Vail Daily Town Talk: Join the Buddy Werner Skiing League | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Join the Buddy Werner Skiing League

Calling all skiers ages 8 to 14. The 17/18 Buddy Werner League registration will take place on Monday, Oct. 16, at Battle Mountain High School and Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Eagle Valley High School. Bboth days are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families can attend either night to sign up for the season, get their volunteer job and the coveted BWL sweatshirt. Registration forms are available on our website at http://www.vailbeavercreekbwl.org.

