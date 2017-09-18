 Vail Daily Town Talk: Kick your sugar habit with the help of Coach Jamie Woodworth on Wednesday, Sept. 20 | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Kick your sugar habit with the help of Coach Jamie Woodworth on Wednesday, Sept. 20

Are you recommitting to your health this fall? Do you find yourself reaching for a sweet treat to curb the afternoon slump? Join local health coach Jamie Woodworth at Mountain Soul Yoga on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. for an engaging discussion of the effect of sugar on your body and how to transform your sweet tooth into a healthy habit without losing energy. Discussion will be followed by a short Yin Yoga for Detox practice with Julia Clarke - no yoga experience needed. For more information, visit www.mountainsoulyoga.com.

