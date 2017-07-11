Vail Daily Town Talk: Learn About Wildfires | VailDaily.com

Join Eagle River Watershed Council for a walking tour exploring our communityâs interface with wildfires and their effect on our mountain streams. Eric Lovgren, Eagle Countyâs wildfire mitigation manager, will cover the big picture for Eagle County: how drought and climate change have altered our natural fire regimes over the past 30 years and what this means for future management as Eagle County becomes a fire adapted community. The leisurely-paced walk will take place on Cordillera trails from 6 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Meet at the Trailhead Clubhouse at 3000 Fenno Drive. Please RSVP at schoder@erwc.org.