Vail Daily Town Talk: Listen to Flagship Romance Wednesday | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Listen to Flagship Romance Wednesday

Flagship Romance is a harmonic alternative folk duo consisting of newlywed singers and songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson. They live, work and travel tens of thousands of miles together, bringing their emotionally powerful music to the people. They will be performing at the Vail Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. as part of their six-month North America tour in support of their new album, âTales from the Self-Help Section.â