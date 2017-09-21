 Vail Daily Town Talk: Local GoFundMe | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Local GoFundMe

Adam and Kristin Schiller are long time Vail locals who recently moved to St John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but still own property in Avon. Their current tenant saw my Facebook post regarding the devastation that my brother and sister in law, and their island, just endured after being swept by hurricane Irma. I have started a GoFundMe. And John Degling, Adamâs tenant in Avon, suggested I post the details so their friends can contribute if they so choose. Thanks for your time. For more information or to help, visit https://funds.gofundme.com/dashboard/adam-kristins-rebuild-st-john

Go back to article