Daisy, the Wyleco shop dog and beloved family pet, went missing Monday, June 19, from Wyleco.

She is a 2-year-old spayed and microchipped female lab/hound mix. Two young boys are broken-hearted without her. She could be anywhere. There is a reward for her safe return.

Call Juan Marquez at 970-376-3569 or 970-328-DOGS if you have any information.