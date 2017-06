If you or your friends found a black Kate Spade purse at Montana's Smokehouse on Saturday night, then keep the cash as a thank you for finding it. The purse has huge sentimental value and I really need my passport ASAP. No questions asked upon returning it.

Please either drop it with a bartender at Montana's or drop it in the Avon Public Library's book deposit. Thank you very much, Sonya Barnett.