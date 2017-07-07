Vail Daily Town Talk: Open house | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Open house
July 7, 2017
The Samaritan Counseling Center in Edwards is celebrating 20 years of service to the Vail Valley by holding an open house on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Town Talk
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Gutzler fire blowing smoke into Vail, but is not a cause for concern
- Breckenridge wildfire grows to 70 acres, Peak 7 neighborhood evacuated
- Vail Valley under smoke warning, Gutzler fire grows to 850 acres
- Breckenridge Peak 2 Fire scorches 80 acres, forcing evacuation
- Stage 1 fire restrictions announced for entire White River National Forest