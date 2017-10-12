Vail Daily Town Talk: Presentation on Imperiled Plants

There are 117 plant species Colorado considered to be globally in peril and vulnerable to extinction. Please join us for an Intimate Evening with Susan Panjabi for a presentation on rare and imperiled plants of Colorado. The event is Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Education Center at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 day-of; tickets include appetizers, beer and wine. For more information, visit http://www.BettyFordAplineGardens.org, or call 970-476-0103, ext. 5.