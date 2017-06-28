 Vail Daily Town Talk: Rummage Help Needed | VailDaily.com

Turn your time into dollars for your favorite local nonprofit by helping to sort and mark donations to this summer's annual Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.

Come for a few hours or a day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday except Sunday and until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, call 970-845-7070 in the evenings or 970-827-9426 during the daytime.