Vail Daily Town Talk: Rummage Help Needed | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Rummage Help Needed
June 28, 2017
Turn your time into dollars for your favorite local nonprofit by helping to sort and mark donations to this summer's annual Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.
Come for a few hours or a day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday except Sunday and until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
For more information, call 970-845-7070 in the evenings or 970-827-9426 during the daytime.
