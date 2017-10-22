 Vail Daily Town Talk: Sandstone Underpass | VailDaily.com

With the completion of the Interstate 70 Sandstone Underpass, Art in Public Places is pleased to announce the installation of Gordon Huether's "Roundabout the Mountain." The public art installation for the south roundabout was selected amongst three finalist's proposals in March 2016 by the town of Vailâs Art in Public Places Board. In total, more than 80 artists submitted their portfolios for consideration in the project.

