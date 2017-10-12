 Vail Daily Town Talk: Sticky Fingers’ New Chapter | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Sticky Fingers’ New Chapter

Sticky Fingers Cafe is entering into a new chapter. Come by anytime up until Tuesday, Oct. 17, to say "farewell" to Sage Pierson, longtime local and owner of Sticky Fingers Cafe, and say "hello" to the new owners, Douglas and Zoe McAvity. Thank you, Sage, for a hot cup o' Joe and a warm smile. We look forward to our continued enjoyment of the Sticky Fingers Cafe for many years to come.

