Vail Daily Town Talk: Stop Paying Rent
September 28, 2017
Stop paying rent now. Why rent when you can own the same amount or less? Learn about how you can buy your own home, it might be easier than you think. Join us at Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Road, in Edwards, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is sponsored by Smith Eaton Real Estate and Ever Bank. Pizza and refreshments will be provided by Ever Bank. For more information, please contact Ellen at 970-471-1898, or at Smith@vail.net.
