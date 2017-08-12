 Vail Daily Town Talk: Sucessful Diva Day | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Vail Daily Town Talk: Sucessful Diva Day

[run photo small, it sucks] The summer Habitat for Humanity Diva Day was an amazing success. Thank you to our 52 volunteers, and a special thanks to the following business for their generous donations: Alpine Ambiance, Balloon Bar/Party Central, Ben Koelker, The Bookworm of Edwards, Christine Labadie, French 75, DoubleTree Vail, Henryâs Cafe, Kitchen Collage, Main St. Grill, PE 101, Peak Performance, Ptarmigan Sports, Rocky Mountain Silver, Rouge Boutique, Starbucks in Edwards, Vail Valley Anglers and Vintage Magnolia.