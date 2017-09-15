 Vail Daily Town Talk: Suicide Prevention Month | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Mountain Family Health presents - A Talk On Changing Minds on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards. Special guest speakers to address childhood behavioral health, substance abuse issues in families, medications for children, normalizing mental health and more.The event is free.

