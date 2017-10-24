 Vail Daily Town Talk: Teen Driving Program | VailDaily.com

Street Survival Teen Driving Program The Edwards Rotary Club will again bring our Street Survival Teen Driving program back to Eagle County on Nov. 12, at the Vail Valley Jet Center. This one day program puts your student behind the wheel of their own car and teaches handling, safety techniques when driving on snow, braking and more. Students must have their driverâs license or a permit with at least 20 hours of driving time. Please go to streetsurvival.org to register, scrolling down to Nov. 12, and Eagle County Regional Airport or contact Linda Hill, linda@hillaevium.com and 970-471-1594, with questions.

