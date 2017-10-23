 Vail Daily Town Talk: Thank You, Pinktoberfest | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Thank You, Pinktoberfest

THANKS FOR PINKTOBERFEST Shaw Regional Cancer Center extends a heartfelt thanks to The Dusty Boot for hosting the eighth annual Pinktoberfest to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Funds were raised for Shawâs Spirit of Survival program, which provides all patients the opportunity to receive free exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, massages, acupuncture, outdoor adventures and much more. These unique services can dramatically impact a patientâs quality of life, but are not typically covered by insurance. A special thanks to Mountain Beverage, Oskar Blues Brewing, Samuel Adams and everyone who attended for contributing to the success of this event.

