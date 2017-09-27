 Vail Daily Town Talk: Thanks, Vail Resorts | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Thanks, Vail Resorts

Thank you to Vail Resorts EpicPromise and the Adventure Ridge staff for hosting the Vail Veterans Program 2017 Caregivers Retreat participants at Eagles Nest for delicious lunch and afternoon activities. The healing powers of the mountains and the lifelong memories made at the top of Vail Mountain truly make this unique program possible.

