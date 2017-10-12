 Vail Daily Town Talk: Third Annual Boots and Belts Ball | VailDaily.com

Third Annual Boots and Belts Ball

Vail Christian Academy will host its third annual Boots and Belts Ball at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott on Thursday, Oct. 19. This will be a night of fun, dinner and dessert to help support the school and kindergarten through eighth-grade students of VCA. You can register to attend or sponsor a table. Contact Julie Heath, director of development, at 970-306-0279, or jheath@vailchristianacademy.org.

