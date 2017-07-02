 Vail Daily Town Talk: Vail Dance Festival Seeking Ushers | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Vail Daily Town Talk: Vail Dance Festival Seeking Ushers

Be close to Dance Festival action. Are you interested in being up close to the Dance Festival action? The Vail Valley Foundation is looking for volunteer ushers for this year's Vail Dance Festival. If you are interested, then please email Jen Mason at jmason@vvf.org or Berneil Bannon at eneilb@yahoo.com.