Vail Daily Town Talk: Vail Youth Ballet Co. welcomes Lesley Tunstall

Vail Youth Ballet Co. welcomes new artistic director of the Co. and Vail Valley Academy of Dance, Lesley Tunstall. She began her dance training in England, performed throughout Europe, owned her own studio and is presently focused on guiding local students to find their own innate grace and love of dance.

