Vail Daily Town Talk: VFW Annual Hut Trip

Members of the Minturn Mount of the Holy Cross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10721 enjoyed their annual Hut Trip to two 10th Mountain Division Cabins on Monday, Sept. 18, located at 10,500 feet on the Continental Divide. They braved the great weather and comradeship during the stay. Spaghetti dinner and french toast breakfast were highly praised; however, the supply sergeant forgot to bring the coffee! VFW membership inquires to Buddy Sims at 970-445-7573. Hut inquires to www.huts.org or email huts@huts.org. Pictured, from the bottom row, are Pete, Jay, John and Jim. In the second row are Kenton, Al, Buddy and Marshall. Third row are Bill, Joe and Dave. Fourth row are Rich and Gisela. Top row is Sarah, Jeanette, Carolyn Bonnie.

