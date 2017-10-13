 Vail Daily Town Talk: Village Market Pumpkinfest | VailDaily.com

Join Eagle River Youth Coalition on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the annual Pumpkinfest at The Riverwalk at Edwards. Free bouncy house, arts and crafts from Alpine Arts Center, story time with The Bookworm of Edwards, Kaiser Permanente's spin-art bike and $5 pumpkins. Trick-or-treat street from the fabulous stores in the Riverwalk. Wear a costume and get ready for Halloween.

