Vail Daily Town Talk: VPAC Sends Thanks | VailDaily.com

[the lady wants to keep the photo credit, if can't type it in the caption] The staff and cast of Vail Performing Arts Academyâs "Singing in the Rain, Jr." wishes to thank our generous sponsors, the vital partnership with the Vilar Center and their gracious staff, our enthusiastic full house audiences, the many volunteers, families and fans that make the VPAA âThe Most Important Stage in a Childâs Lifeâ since 1995. Now on to our fall revue. Sign up now for students ages 8 to 18 at vpaa.org.