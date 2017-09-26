 Vail Daily Town Talk: Watershed Wednesdays | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Watershed Wednesdays

Join the Watershed Council, Vail Valley Anglers and Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited for our annual State of the Fisheries Watershed Wednesday at the Riverwalk "Backyard" Ampitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This free presentation from Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist, Kendall Bakich, will touch on recent research that identifies new lineages of native trout, conservation efforts to protect the range of these fish and upcoming restoration efforts on Abrams Creek. RSVP today by calling 970-827-5406, or emailing schoder@erwc.org.

