 Vail Daily Town Talk: Wilderness First Aid

Vail Daily Town Talk: Wilderness First Aid

Wilderness First Aid Training Spend time outdoors? What if someone in your group got injured on the trail? The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail is hosting a two-day wilderness first aid class with the nonprofit Colorado First Aid. The class is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 22. Learn fist aid protocols for remote response in wilderness areas. CPR and AED certification is included. Register at www.cofirstaid.org.

