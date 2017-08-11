 Vail Daily Town Talk: Zack Mckeever’s Hole-In-One | VailDaily.com

Vail Christian High School's Zack Mckeever hits a hole-in-one on hole No. 15 at Cedaredge Golf Course in our high school's first tournament of the year. Also pictured are Griffin Gould, Grant Fischer, Jake Farrell and Steven Dent of VCHS Golf Team.