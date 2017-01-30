 Library event | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Library event

Vail Public Library welcomes Douglas J. Patton, author of "The White Guy in the Room: A Political Memoir", on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. "The White Guy in the Room: A Political Memoir" is the story about Pattonâs journey from a young naive college student from rural Iowa, with little or no knowledge and understanding of African-American history and culture, to a key and seasoned political player in the empowerment of blacks in America. Equally important, he offers an inside glimpse of the strategic roles of white people such as himself during the civil rights movement.

Vail Public Library welcomes Douglas J. Patton, author of "The White Guy in the Room: A Political Memoir", on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. "The White Guy in the Room: A Political Memoir" is the story about Pattonâs journey from a young naive college student from rural Iowa, with little or no knowledge and understanding of African-American history and culture, to a key and seasoned political player in the empowerment of blacks in America. Equally important, he offers an inside glimpse of the strategic roles of white people such as himself during the civil rights movement.