Vail Mary Kay group helps out patients | VailDaily.com

 Vail Mary Kay group helps out patients

Vail Mary Kay group helps out patients

The Vail Mary Kay group delivers the second annual Chemo Care packages to the Shaw Regional Cancer Center. The team feels this is one of the most rewarding charitable events of the holiday season. Customers generously donated to the Chemo Care project during a holiday open house. About 50 cancer patients will receive skin moisturizing products to help with their dry skin issues. Word is the patients absolutely love them. Pictured, from left, Jenna Dewees, Barb Layman and Debbie Marquez.Special to the Enterprise |

