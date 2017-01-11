 Veteran Volunteer of the year | VailDaily.com

Veteran Volunteer of the year

Floyd Duffy was acknowledged with the Eagle County Veteran Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is given to an Eagle County veteran who goes beyond the call of duty to help other veterans in need, to assist with county veteran programs, participates in outreach programs and generally contributes to the image of county veterans as generous, thoughtful, patriotic and proud citizens. Floyd has been a volunteer driver, taking veterans to Grand Junction and Denver, and contributes to emergency funds. He participates in the county veterans yoga class and Coffee & Donuts â he shows up early to help set up and stays afterwards to help put things away. Floyd participates in the Veterans Awareness Week school programs and is a member of the local VFW. Floyd served in Vietnam during the worst years (1968-69) with one of the most active units: The Big Red One; and we are proud to welcome him home and thank him for his service.