Virtual reality experience | VailDaily.com

Touch controllers for Oculus Rift are now available at Vail Public Library! Natural gestures and finger movements create a sense of true hand presence for a more realistic and physical virtual reality experience. You can manipulate objects in your virtual environment! Before you even pick up a pair of Touch controllers, you know how to use them. Intuitive actions in virtual reality feel as natural as using your real hands. Oculus Rift is available during Tech Studio hours on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for users 13 and older. For more information or to reserve a time to use Oculus Rift, contact Liz Willhoff at 970-479-2190 or email lwillhoff@vailgov.com.