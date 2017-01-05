 welcome the first vail baby of 2017 | VailDaily.com

welcome the first vail baby of 2017

First Vail Baby of 2017 Vail Valley Medical Center welcomed Owen Parliament to the world on Jan. 1, at 3:48 p.m. The first Vail baby of 2017, Owen joins his parents, Adanys and Darby, and big brother Leopoldo. Congratulations!

