 Winner Winner | VailDaily.com

Winner Winner

David Courtney won the amateur division at the Eagle-Vail Chili Cook-Off, which benefits the Eagle-Vail Garden, with a four-meat chili and a roasted pepper crema. Pictured to Courtney's right is Stew from Mountain Flour who had a green chili with a panko crusted cheese garnish and he won the pro division and the overall people's choice. Shout out to Mary and Jackie who run the garden and all of their volunteers who helped make this event awesome.

