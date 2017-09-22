 Winter coat drive | VailDaily.com

Have your kids outgrown their winter gear? Please consider donating them to our seventh annual Catholic Charities Coat Drive. Catholic Charities and the Law Enforcement Immigrant Advisory Committee are collecting new and gently used kid and adult coats and kids snowpants, snowboots and gloves! Coats can be dropped off now through October at all local police departments, the Gypsum Rec. Center, The Vail Church in Eagle-Vail and all Eagle County FirstBank locations. Coats will be given free of charge to local families in need. Questions? Contact Megan Bonta at Catholic Charities at 970-949-0405. Thanks for helping us keep local families warm this winter.

