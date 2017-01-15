 Wrestling seminar | VailDaily.com

Wrestling seminar

Do you want to learn a bit more about grappling? How about from an undefeated professional cage fighter with decades of experience? Hybrid Nation Mixed Martial Arts in Avon is hosting a wrestling seminar on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No prior experience is necessary and all ages are welcome. Cost is $30 per person and $40 per person after Jan. 18. Call 970-949-0662 or email hybridnationmma@gmail.com to reserve your spot today!

