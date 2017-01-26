 Congratulations, Nicole | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Congratulations, Nicole

Congratulations to Nicole Bradford, local cabinet supplier, who won the National Hare and Hound Championship and was nominated for female athlete of the year. She has been a dirt bike rider since she was two and has raced at the top of her game for decades in enduro and trials. She even raced in the X Games with the young ladies. This year she competed in her seventh International Six Day Enduro in Spain. Give her a high five if you see her around town.

Congratulations to Nicole Bradford, local cabinet supplier, who won the National Hare and Hound Championship and was nominated for female athlete of the year. She has been a dirt bike rider since she was two and has raced at the top of her game for decades in enduro and trials. She even raced in the X Games with the young ladies. This year she competed in her seventh International Six Day Enduro in Spain. Give her a high five if you see her around town.