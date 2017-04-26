 You dine, we donate | VailDaily.com

Thanks to everyone who dined at Table No. 101 at Maya at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa last month - you helped us raise $1,412.20 for The Literacy Project of Eagle County as part of the ongoing You Dine, We Donate program. The restaurant is supporting SOS Outreach in April â come join us for dinner.